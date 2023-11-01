CNU Launches 16th Annual Food for Thought Campaign

Every year, the Christopher Newport University (CNU) community joins together to provide significant relief to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank through a combined campus contribution of non-perishable food and/or monetary donations. This year, CNU is proud to partner with the City of Newport News to share the word about the Food for Thought Campaign and to invite their Newport News neighbors to stock the shelves of the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. The 2023 campaign runs through Thursday, Nov. 9, culminating with a weigh-in finale from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Trible Plaza at CNU.

Hampton Roads has seen up to a 28-percent increase in food insecurity due to the impacts of inflation, rising food costs, and greater demand, with a decrease of up to 50% in donations. Now more than ever, our food banks and neighbors need additional support. One in 10 Virginians struggles with hunger across Hampton Roads. Please join us as we help support those in our local community experiencing food insecurity.

CNU is accepting canned and non-perishable items, as well as monetary donations. Food collection bins are available at Newport News City Hall (2400 Washington Ave.) and the Newport News Visitor Center (13560 Jefferson Ave.).

For the convenience of our community, a drive-through drop-off event will be held at the entrance gates of campus on Thursday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Food and monetary donations will be accepted during the drive-through event. When you make a momentary donation, you provide fresh produce, meat, and dairy products, which cannot be directly donated. Every dollar donated provides three healthy meals to our community.

No donation is too big or too small! For more information on needed items or to make a monetary donation directly to the Foodbank, please visit the Food for Thought page at cnuengage.org. If you have questions, contact Jessie Deal, Assistant Director for the Center for Community Engagement, at jessica.deal@cnu.edu.