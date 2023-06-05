CNU Named One of Nation’s “Best Value Colleges” for 2023

Princeton Review highlights CNU’s “stellar academics, affordable cost, strong career prospects for graduates”

By: City of Newport News

Christopher Newport University (CNU) is among a select group of schools named to The Princeton Review’s list of Best Value Colleges 2023 for providing students with a premier academic experience at an affordable cost. The University has received this ranking four of the last five years. This ranking puts Christopher Newport in the top 8% of all colleges and universities when it comes to providing the highest quality education for students at the most affordable cost.

The Princeton Review incorporates more than 40 data points in its return-on-investment rankings, which are tallied using information gathered from more than 650 schools. Academics, affordability, student debt, alumni support, and career outcomes of graduates are all considered in the ranking system. The Princeton Review also factors in data about the starting and mid-career salaries of alumni, gathered from Payscale.com surveys.

The Princeton Review states that the colleges selected are also exceptional for the generous amount of financial aid they award to students with need and/or for their comparatively low cost of attendance. Only three other Virginia public colleges made the list of the nation’s Best Value Colleges: University of Virginia, William & Mary, and Virginia Tech.