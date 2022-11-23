CNU Professor Explores Racist Housing Policies

By: City of Newport News

A multi-media exhibition entitled Living Apart: Geography of Segregation in the 21st Century is featured in the Fleming Gallery at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Virginia Beach. The exhibit is based on nearly five years of research conducted by Dr. Johnny Finn, an Associate Professor of Geography at Christopher Newport University (CNU). Dr. Finn uses print and digital maps, participant-directed photography, oral histories, and archival documents to explore the structural impacts and human toll of a century of racist housing policies in the United States.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Dr. Finn will present a free, public gallery lecture on his exhibition that explores the ongoing effects of our nation’s long history of housing discrimination. Dr. Finn, both a researcher and geographer, has created a way to see the long-term effects of racist housing policies on our region. Through maps, images, and personal accounts, we can see the damage that was incurred and grapple with the legacy of segregation to build a more racially just future. The lecture is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged but not required. More details on the talk are available on the Virginia MOCA website.

For K-12 educators, Dr. Finn has organized a series of teacher workshops in conjunction with the exhibition. While the initial series is full, interested participants are encouraged to join a waitlist. This is open to all K-12 educators in Virginia; teachers will receive dinner and a $50 stipend for their participation. Learn more on the Workshop webpage.