CNU to Present Virtual Holiday Happening Concert

Holiday Happening, Christopher Newport University’s (CNU) annual concert, usually thrills standing-room-only audiences in the Ferguson Center for the Performing Arts. That’s not possible this year, but the jingle bells won’t be silent. WHRO will broadcast the entire hour-long production at 7 p.m. this Sunday, December 20 and it will be archived in its entirety on the CNU YouTube channel.

The production features hundreds of Christopher Newport students performing with faculty members in festive locations around campus. To view the concert program and a list of performers, visit the Holiday Happening website.