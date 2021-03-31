CNU Writers Conference Brings Together Top Authors and Lovers of the Written Word

The Christopher Newport University (CNU) Writers Conference brings together people who love words as a hobby and as a vocation so that they can learn from agents, editors, publishers, accomplished authors, poets, professional teachers and one other. While the in-person interaction between wordsmiths is a treasured attribute of the conference, this year it isn’t possible due to the pandemic. The 39th Annual Writers Conference will be held virtually this year on May 22, so all may benefit from the lively discussions and expert panels.

This year’s program includes keynote remarks from Rita Sims Quillen, a widely admired novelist and one of six semifinalists for 2012-2014 Poet Laureate of Virginia. Also on the agenda is a panel discussion with agents, an editor and a publisher led by Mary Batten, popular children’s science writer. Four one-hour presentations include talks by Jean Klein on why all writers should write a play, Bill Glose on writing for magazines, Kindra McDonald on the art of found poetry and Sylvia Liu on writing fiction. The full one-day conference can be accessed online with applications that provide conference attendees the ability to see, hear and interact with the speakers.

All are invited to participate in the conference. Registration is $75 for the public, $50 for members of the LifeLong Learning Society, $50 for Verified Muse Students and free for CNU students. To learn more or register, visit www.cnu.edu/writers.

The CNU Writers Conference has a long tradition of helping writers learn the skills needed to transfer their thoughts and imagination with clarity and heart to the written page. The conference also helps attendees understand the many facets of professionally publishing and marketing their work in a fast-changing technological world. The conference is sponsored by Warwick Forest, Writers Advisory Council, Christopher Newport’s English Department, Muse Writers Center and the LifeLong Learning Society.