Coastal Flood Warning issued for Hampton Roads; rain to continue

By: Hampton City News

The National Weather Service has issued a coastal flood warning until 4 p.m. today. The high tide, around noon, is expected to be in the minor range, 5.2 feet above mean lower low water. The tide after midnight likely will be elevated as well, just above the “minor” level.

That level is enough to flood roads in Hampton and threaten homes and businesses, according to the weather service. Although the warning is for coastal flooding, the warning notes that “flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles.”

Drivers are reminded not to drive across roads that are flooded.

Hampton is projected to get up to an inch and a half of rain through Wednesday, and showers are expected to continue through most of the week. Wind speeds will remain high today, about 25 mph with gusts to 37 mph, according to the forecast.