Collaborative Group Launches ﻿Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula

Our regional healthcare community has joined together to create Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula, a collaboration across local health districts, localities and health systems on the Peninsula. This alliance includes the Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts, the six localities on the Peninsula (Newport News, Hampton, James City County, Poquoson, Williamsburg and York County), Bon Secours, Riverside Health System and Sentara Healthcare. These organizations will operate under a unified command structure to facilitate cohesive COVID-19 vaccination planning, execution, resource allocation and communication. Vaccination rollout has been confusing at times, with different messages across many channels. The mission of Operation Vaccinate the Peninsula is to enhance vaccine distribution, support underserved community members, and provide clearer messaging about eligibility and availability. Together we will ensure every community member on the Peninsula has easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine and is able to make the best decision for their good health. For more information on this partnership, visit the Peninsula Health District’s website. It is important that each person pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-829-4682 (877-VAX-IN-VA).