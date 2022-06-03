Commemorate Juneteenth in Newport News

Mark your calendars as the City of Newport News and the Downtown Newport News Merchants and Neighbors Association, Inc. commemorate history and celebrate freedom with 12 days of exciting and impactful Juneteenth events. Spend time coming together for “unity in the community” as we recognize the end of slavery in the United States through education, awareness and commemoration! All events are free and open to the public; limited seating at indoor events. Expressions: June 8-19During normal business hours, visit Denbigh Community Center, Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Doris Miller Community Center, Newport News Visitor Center or the Newport News Parks & Recreation main office to receive free Juneteenth give-a-away novelties and take photos with a curated background. Juneteenth Community Parade: Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m.-noonJefferson Ave. from 33rd St. to King-Lincoln ParkCome watch the only Juneteenth parade on the Peninsula! Starting at Brooks Crossing, the 75-unit parade will travel 1.5 miles through the Southeast Community, arriving at King-Lincoln Park where there will be food trucks and music from the Mosaic Streel Orchestra.

Juneteenth Concert: Sunday, June 12, 5-7:30 p.m. King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Ave.Bring a chair or blanket to this outdoor concert and listen to musical performances by the Calvary Chapel Newport News Worship Team, Brothers, and The Fuzz Band. Flag Raising Ceremony: Monday, June 13, 1 p.m.City Hall, 2400 Washington Ave.Dignitaries, guests and the community will come together for raising of the Juneteenth Flag over City Hall. Ceremony also includes the reading of the Mayoral Proclamation, and special guest speaker Dr. Grainger Browning, Jr. Juneteenth Bingo: Tuesday, June 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, 570 McLawhorne Dr.Have fun playing bingo, winning prizes and enjoying refreshments while learning about Juneteenth and why it’s an important part of U.S. history. (open only to those already registered) Juneteenth Debate: Wednesday, June 15, 6:30-8 p.m.Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd.Watch the youth of our community live debate two cases and key decisions that were made by the U.S. Supreme Court regarding racial segregation. Juneteenth Spoken Word: Thursday, June 16, 7-9 p.m. Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, 2410 Wickham Ave.Guests will enjoy performances designed for self-expression by local artists and poets on the ideas of liberty, freedom, equality, and justice.

Juneteenth Mime: The Faces of Freedom: Friday, June 17, 7-9 p.m.The Mariners’ Museum, 100 Museum Dr.Silent movement performers enliven the room through dance and music to tell stories of emancipation.

Juneteenth Youth Field Day: Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.Riverview Farm Park, 105 City Farm RoadYouth ages 6-17 can participate in outdoor sporting games while bringing awareness to the four pillars of commemoration (liberty, freedom, equality, and justice) with a spirit of friendship, unity, and team spirit. Juneteenth Historical Pageant (virtual): Saturday, June 18, 7-8:30 p.m.Later that night, stay home and log on to Facebook or tune in to NNTV (Cox ch. 48 / Verizon ch. 19) to watch this pageant as individuals throughout historical periods share their views on how the Emancipation Proclamation changed their lives. Juneteenth Freedom Festival: Sunday, June 19, noon-4 p.m.King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Ave.Spend the day celebrating freedom at the second annual Freedom Festival with live entertainment by the Unifics, food and craft vendors, informational exhibitors, and children’s activities.

For more information on the exciting Juneteenth 2022 schedule of events, visit www.nnva.gov/Juneteenth.