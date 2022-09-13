Commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month in Newport News

By: City of Newport News

Hispanic Heritage Month was created to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic American champions who have inspired others to achieve success. The commemoration takes place annually September 15 through October 15. There are numerous opportunities to learn about Hispanic culture this month.

The Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center is proud to welcome back Internationally acclaimed celebrity artist Jesse Raudales for National Hispanic Heritage Month. With an artistic range that includes Minimalism, abstract expression, pop art, and a variety of other styles, Jesse Raudales had the distinct honor of being the first Latino to be commissioned to commemorate the 2006 US Olympic Team and USOC, at the 2006 Olympics for the United States. His eye-catching pieces are culturally, socially, and politically relevant, as he paints a picture of the struggles of minorities, including Native Americans, African Americans, and Latinos. He has received recognition for his work from the NAACP, the FBI, Warner Brothers, Make-A-Wish, Prince Hall Freemason Eastern Star, and many others. His art will be on display in the Newport News Community Gallery at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center September 17 – October 21, with an Opening Reception at 1 p.m. on September 17.

Newport News Public Library (NNPL) is hosting a variety of activities that engage, inspire, and educate. Readers of all ages are invited to participate in a Hispanic Heritage Reading Challenge. Log books by Hispanic authors or those that feature Hispanic history makers or cultural traditions and to earn badges and a completion prize! The Grissom Library is presenting a series of Latin Dance classes for adults, and all branches will have special book displays honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. Spanish-language films can be streamed on Kanopy and hundreds of Spanish-language videos for kids can be streamed on Just for Kids. Enjoy streaming and downloading special Hispanic Heritage Month music collections on Freegal Music. Follow NNPL on Facebook for regular updates on activities and to see regular posts on how Latinx and Hispanic communities have influenced and contributed to American society. Bilingual story times are coming soon, so follow the NNPL events calendar for updates.