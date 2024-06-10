Commissioner Kellam Has Extended the Deadline for Real Estate Tax Relief Applications

Residents now have until July 31 to submit applications for 2025 real estate tax relief.

The deadline to apply for reduction or exemption from 2025 real estate taxes in Virginia Beach has been extended from June 30 to July 31, 2024.

The City of Virginia Beach provides tax relief for residents who meet certain criteria and are aged 65 and older or permanently or totally disabled.

Those who are applying for the program for the first time must make an appointment.