Commissioner of Revenue Offers High Mileage Week

The Newport News Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is holding its second High Mileage Week February 14 -18. Newport News taxpayers with vehicles model year 2008 or newer with mileage of 150,000 or higher may be eligible for a high mileage reduction on their assessment. The following vehicles are eligible: cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, motor homes, mobile homes, trailers, boats, boat motors, and aircraft owned by Newport News taxpayers. Vehicles must be owned as of January 1, 2022. To apply, visit the Commissioner of the Revenue’s website. Residents will be asked to provide documentation from an automotive business where the mileage has been recorded during an oil change, maintenance or state inspection, or a mileage log where the mileage has been recorded. The documents must be dated prior to March 1st of each year; if vehicles qualify, owners will be granted the high mileage reduction to the assessed value. For more information, contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Personal Property Department at 757-926-8657 or pp@nnva.gov. You can also stop by or schedule an appointment for their City Hall (2400 Washington Ave.) or Denbigh (12912 Jefferson Ave.) offices to speak with a representative and apply in-person.