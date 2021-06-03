Commissioner of the Revenue Hosting Veterans Town Hall

Newport News veterans are invited to a Town Hall on Thursday, June 3 at 2 p.m. to learn about tax changes affecting special personal property tax rates and personal property tax exemptions. During the Town Hall, the Commissioner of the Revenue, Tiffany Boyle, and her team will discuss how these changes affect disabled veterans. Personal property subject matter experts will be on-site to answer questions and provide guidance. The Town Hall will be held at the American Legion Hall at 368 American Legion Drive in Newport News. It will also be streamed simultaneously on Zoom. Register online to participate in the Zoom meeting; you do not need to register to participate in person. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the event or may submit them in advance to calabresema@nnva.gov. For more information, call 757-509-0789.