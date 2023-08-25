Commissioners and Cans Food Drive This Month

By: City of Newport News

Commissioners and Cans is back for its fifth year to continue the fight against hunger and food insecurity statewide. The Commissioners and Cans Statewide Food and Fund Drive is an annual partnership between The Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia and regional food banks such as the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

This year’s event takes place during the entire month of August and the friendly competition between commissioners comes with bragging rights for their respective locality. You can keep track of their progress on the Commissioners and Cans Facebook page.

Over the five years since its creation, offices across Virginia have participated in raising enough food and funds to provide over 46,000 meals for Virginians at a time when food banks routinely experience a sharp decline in donations.

You can drop off food items at the Newport News Commissioner of the Revenue or the City Treasurer’s Offices (2400 Washington Ave. or 12912 Jefferson Ave.) or make a monetary donation online.

For more information contact Malaika Wainwright at wainwrightma@nnva.org or 757-813-9831.