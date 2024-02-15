Commonwealth Attorney Gwynn Receives Prestigious Criminal Justice Award

Howard E. Gwynn, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Newport News, received the Harry L. Carrico Professionalism Award from the Virginia State Bar Criminal Law Section on February 9th. The award honors individuals who have made a unique contribution to the criminal justice system in Virginia.



Gwynn was elected as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Newport News in 1990. He grew up in the city during a time of segregation but graduated as the valedictorian of Carver High School. He went on to attend Dartmouth College and the University of Michigan Law School. In the 1980s, he returned to Newport News where he has worked in the justice system ever since.



To be nominated for the award, dozens of lawyers, judges, and legal professionals highlighted Gwynn’s compassion for victims, devotion to justice, commitment to mentorship, selfless integrity, respect for defendants and their families, and innovative approaches to prosecutorial discretion. You can read more about Gwynn’s career and the award on the Virginia State Bar Criminal Law Section’s website.

