Community Comes Together for MLK Jr. Day Food Drive

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Newport News community leaders gathered to make a difference at a special food drive on January 20. The event was an exceptional success, collecting $10,000 in donations and 32,000 meals to support local families. Mayor Phillip Jones, Congressman Bobby Scott, Councilman John Eley, Sheriff Gabe Morgan, Chief Steve Drew, and Chief Wesley Rogers spearheaded the efforts. Former Mayor McKinley Price was also onsite, actively assisting throughout the day, while Councilman Coleman supported the initiative by helping sort donations and unload vehicles.

A host of community volunteers, along with members of the Newport News Fire Department and Newport News Police Department, were all onsite to help collec, pack, and sort donations.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the volunteers who donated their time and energy to help make this event successful. Their contributions honor Dr. King’s legacy and will help alleviate hunger in the community.