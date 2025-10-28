Community Connect: An Event with Purpose

NORFOLK, Va. – The fifth annual Community Connect was rescheduled from October due to inclement weather. The event takes place THIS Saturday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MacArthur Center. This event features over 50 City departments and community vendors specializing in youth and senior services, community involvement, healthy living, music and arts, financial assistance and more.

This event is free and open to the public.

