Community Discussion: Virginia Peninsula Homelessness Study Initial Findings

Join us for a public forum community conversation to review and discuss the initial findings from the Virginia Peninsula Homelessness Study. This event allows residents to engage, share insights, and learn about the study’s preliminary results and potential impacts on our region.

Anyone who lives or works on the Virginia Peninsula (including Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County, and York County) is encouraged to attend the session that best fits their schedule.

Williamsburg: Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 6 – 8 p.m. in Williamsburg Community Center, 401 N. Boundary Street, Williamsburg, VA, 23185

Newport News: Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center, 5198 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA, 23608

Visit our Human Services Homelessness and Community Initiatives webpage for more information.