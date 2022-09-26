Administration Career Opportunities Events Local 

Community Invited to Sept. 30 Shipbuilding Job Fair

By: City of Newport News

2,500 jobs available, starting pay $21/hour, $5,000 Signing Bonus
The Brooks Crossing Opportunity Center is hosting a Job Fair on Friday, Sept. 30, to help fill critical positions at HII Newport News Shipbuilding. Job seekers are invited to attend the event to apply and interview for available positions. The hiring event takes place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Brooks Crossing Opportunity Center at 550 30th Street, Suite 102 in Newport News. During the hiring event, recruiters from Newport News Shipbuilding will highlight over 2,500 available entry-level, trainee, and experienced positions. Starting pay for trainee and entry-level positions begins at $21 an hour, with some offering higher wages. Jobs are available in the skill trades (welding, electrical, CNC machines, pipe fitting, rigging, painting, etc.) Because of the critical need for skilled workers, HII is offering sign-on bonuses up to $5,000 plus $2,500 in relocation expenses. The event is free and open to all. On-the-spot interviews will take place, so guests are strongly encouraged to bring copies of their resumes and dress to impress. To register, visit the event webpage.

