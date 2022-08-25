Community Invited to the Allied Forces Family Day & Community Giveaway on Sunday

By: Newport News

The annual Allied Forces Family Day and Community Giveaway event takes place this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 – 5 p.m. at King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Avenue. Sponsored by the African American Historical Society of Newport News and the Jenkins Donelson Foundation, the event honors local veterans and their families.

Organizations participating in the afternoon activities include the Full Spectrum Band from Langley Air Force Base, Veterans Administration, American Legion, Choice Neighborhood Initiative, Newport News Parks & Recreation, employment recruiters, health providers, churches, and various non-profit, social, and civic organizations. Free giveaways include child and adult clothing, school supplies, toys, housewares, and food.

Meet and celebrate World War I, Korean, Vietnam, and Desert Storm vets including 98-year-old Newport News native and World War II and Vietnam veteran Colonel Aaron M. Dotson, USA (Ret.). Col. Dotson, a Newport News native, and others will share their remarkable and inspiring stories

For additional information call 757-912-9465 or email aahsnnva@gmail.com.