Community Partners Offer Free Sports Physicals and Vaccinations

The Newport News Fire Department, Love The Tree of Life Free Clinic and Virginia Department of Health are partnering to provide free sports physicals and required school vaccinations for local students

Vaccinations are available at no cost with the appropriate consent and approval. Events are held at various locations throughout Newport News from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment or registration is required, and students are seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to sports physicals and vaccinations, attendees can connect with the Newport News Fire Department CAREs Team for mental health resources, support, and community services. CAREs Team members will be available to connect students and families with mental health resources, support services, and community programs.

By bringing these services directly into the community, partners are helping students prepare for the school year while improving access to healthcare resources for Newport News families..

Explore upcoming events and where our Community Health team will be next using the city event calendar.