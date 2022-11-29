Community reacts to Donald McEachin’s passing

Rep. Adams Statement on the Passing of Rep. Donald McEachinWASHINGTON, D.C.

By: REP.Alma Adams

– Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released the following statement on the passing of her colleague, Rep. Donald McEachin (VA-04):

“Congressman Donald McEachin was a fighter for the people of Virginia, and he wasn’t afraid to share stories of his personal fight with cancer so he could inspire others to get screened and see their doctor. As a fellow member of the Congressional Black Caucus, I was proud to work with Don on issues ranging from Black Maternal Health and HBCUs to the preservation of African American Burial Grounds.

“Don was an extraordinary statesman, and always kind. My prayers are with Don’s wife Colette, their children, their family and friends, and all of Congressman McEachin’s staff who supported him in service of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.”

Statement from Vice President Kamala Harris on the Passing of Congressman Donald McEachin

By: Office of Vice President Harris

Congressman Donald McEachin was a relentless advocate for his community, a dedicated colleague, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. In Virginia’s General Assembly and the United States Congress, he was tireless in the fight for justice. We were elected to Congress and joined the Congressional Black Caucus the same year, and worked together to advance critical issues on behalf of the American people. I was particularly honored to partner with him on legislation to advance environmental justice and secure a cleaner, healthier, and more fair future for all. I will miss his friendship and his advocacy and passion for improving our world for generations to come.



The Second Gentleman and I send our condolences and prayers to his wife Colette, their three children, and all those mourning his loss.

KAINE STATEMENT ON PASSING OF CONGRESSMAN A. DONALD MCEACHIN

By: Office of Senate Tim Kaine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement after the passing of Congressman A. Donald McEachin:

“I met Donald McEachin in 1985 and we became fast friends. Anne and I went to the Richmond party celebrating his marriage to Colette. Our kids were the same age, we shared a statewide ticket with Mark Warner, and we’ve been together in the Virginia federal delegation for years. I was last with him on election night three weeks ago, celebrating his win. He was a gentle giant, a compassionate champion for underdogs, a climate warrior, a Christian example, an understanding dad, a proud husband, a loyal brother. ‘Teach us how short our life is, so that we may become wise.’ Psalm 90:12.”

STATEMENT OF U.S. SEN. MARK R. WARNER

~ On the passing of U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin ~

By: Office of Senate Mark. R. Warner

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued the following statement:

“Donald and Colette McEachin have been wonderful friends to me and Lisa for more than thirty years. We often bonded over stories and laughs about our mutual challenges raising families with three strong-willed daughters.

“Up until the very end, Don was a fighter. Even though he battled cancer and faced other trials in recent years, he never lost his focus on social and environmental justice. Tonight, Virginia has lost a great leader and I have lost a great friend.”



