Community Safety Survey Extended One Week

Nearly 1,700 people have responded to the Newport News Community Safety Survey. The feedback will help the city implement new community-based programs and services that address gun violence and other safety concerns in Newport News. To ensure every resident has the opportunity to respond, the city has extended the survey one week. The Community Safety Survey will close at midnight on Tuesday, May 10. The survey is open to Newport News residents of all ages. The city especially needs to hear from young people ages 12 through 20. Parents and guardians are encouraged to sit down with their children to respond to the survey together. The survey can be found online; print copies of the survey are available at all Newport News Public Library branches and community centers. For more information on the effort, visit the Newport News Community Safety Initiative webpage.

