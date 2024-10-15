Community Support Agency Grant Applications Open

We recognize that not-for-profit organizations play an important role in improving the quality of life for our community. To encourage these organizations to provide services to Newport News residents, we have established an application system and process to award monetary grants to qualified non-profit organizations for the upcoming fiscal year.

These funds are intended to provide funding to charitable agencies serving the city of Newport News whose services are easily accessible to our residents and whose service costs can be documented. The grants are incentives designed to foster new services or expand existing services in the city.

Any local, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization may apply for funding if it meets the legal requirements of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Internal Revenue Service, and the City of Newport News. The organization must provide significant, measurable direct services related to health, safety, and education of the citizens of Newport News. The services should align with the City’s Strategic Priorities. Requesting agencies cannot receive grants from other city resources for the same program for which funding is requested.