Community Support Grants Available to Nonprofits

By: City of Newport News

The city recognizes that nonprofit organizations fill an important role in improving the quality of life for citizens. To encourage local nonprofits to provide services to Newport News residents, the Community Support Agency Grant was established to award funding to qualified organizations.

Not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations that provide easily accessible programming or services related to health, safety, or education to Newport News residents are invited to apply for a Community Support Agency Grant. The grants are financial incentives designed to foster new services or expand existing services in the city. The application must be submitted no later than December 9, 2022.

Any local, non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization may apply for funding if they meet the legal requirements of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Internal Revenue Service, and the City of Newport News. The organization cannot receive grants from other city resources for the same program for which funding is requested.

To learn more and to download the application, visit the Department of Budget and Evaluation’s website.