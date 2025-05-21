Community Survey Open Through Friday, May 23

The City of Newport News is extending the open online survey period for the National Community Survey (NCS) to ensure that every voice can be heard. Residents now have until Friday, May 23, to participate and share their thoughts on various topics that impact daily life in Newport News. The City has partnered with Polco, an independent research firm, to conduct the NCS. Polco specializes in civic engagement and ensures that all survey responses are confidential and analyzed without bias. Their work helps cities across the country gather reliable public input to guide long-term planning and policy decisions.

This survey is an important tool for city leadership to better understand the needs, priorities, and experiences of those who live, work, and do business in the city. The feedback collected will help shape the 2025 – 2030 city strategic plan.

The survey takes only a few minutes and is available to all residents online. Participation is confidential, and Polco will compile and analyze responses.

Don’t miss your chance to contribute to the future of Newport News. Please take the survey today at polco.us/NewportNews25open; it is available in Spanish, polco.us/NewportNews25openS.