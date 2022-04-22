Community Week Activities with the Department of Social Services

By: Dana Woodson

The Portsmouth Department of Social Services Child Protective Services unit hosted Community Week last week at the London Oaks Community Room. Families were encouraged to bring out the whole family for games, raffles, vendors, and plain old fun! Upcoming Community Week activities take place on April 26th, at the Swanson Homes Community Room, and on April 28th, at the Lexington Place Community Room. For more information, call Arlene Taborn at (757) 405-1800 ext. 8166.