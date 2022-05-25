Conditional Use Permit Approved for Skating Rink

By: City of Newport News

City Council last night approved a permit allowing for the operation of a roller skating rink in the DW Center (the former Denbigh Village Shopping Center). In addition to the skating rink, there will also be an arcade, a children’s jungle gym, a full kitchen and party rooms, along with food and drink kiosks featuring local offerings. The rink is expected to open in spring 2023.

Supplemental Benefit Payment to Eligible RetireesA one-time supplemental payment to eligible Newport News Employees’ Retirement Fund (NNERF) retirees has been approved by City Council. This additional payment is equal to retiree’s regular monthly pension annuity and is capped at $2,000 per payee. Eligible NNERF retirees will receive this one-time supplemental payment in July; it is in addition to the 1.75% cost-of-living adjustment eligible NNERF retirees will also receive in July. The additional check was recommended by the Retirement Board to help retirees in light of rapidly increasing inflation. The funds will come from the Pension Trust Fund, which earned unprecedented investment returns last year.

Housing & Community Development Annual Action Plan AdoptedThe City’s Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development – Annual Action Plan is a requirement of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This document is submitted annually to HUD and identifies the City’s needs for housing and community development, the resources available to meet the needs, and the priorities for directing the resources. HUD’s approval of this document enables the City to receive its annual entitlement grant funds from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and the HOME Investment Partnership Program (HOME). The estimated CDBG and HOME grant funds for next fiscal year are $1,467,413 and $911,200, respectively. The full plan can be viewed on the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s website.

AppropriationsFire Department ($5,363,000) – These bond funds are for the construction of a permanent fire station located at the intersection of Turnberry and McManus Boulevards to replace the temporary Fire Station 11 located on leased property at the Newport News Williamsburg International Airport. The new site is centrally located inside Fire District 11, reducing response times to Denbigh Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue. Rescue 2 and Technical Rescue 10 will be permanently assigned to Fire Station 11, reducing response time to incidents on I-64 and improving the Fire Department’s capability to cover the northern part of the City.

Choice Neighborhoods Initiative ($15,000,000) – These bond funds will be used to assist with housing and neighborhood investments to further implement the Transformation Plan for the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood. As identified by community stakeholders through the CNI planning process, the City will support critical community improvements that respond to neighborhood needs and demonstrate the City’s commitment to transformation in the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood.

