Conditional Use Permit for car wash denied

Last night, City Council denied a request for a Conditional Use Permit for the construction and operation of a car wash facility at 10907 & 10911 Warwick Boulevard. The proposal was for a 3,887-square-foot tunnel car wash building with 20 parking spaces, 16 of which were with vacuum units. There was concern among Council that this use would significantly impact the adjacent residential neighborhoods with additional traffic to the non-signalized intersection at Warwick Boulevard and Elm Avenue, and noise from the equipment and vacuum islands. Additionally, as an automotive use, the proposed car wash is not consistent with the One City, One Future 2040 Comprehensive Plan. City Council’s denial of the request is in line with the Planning Commission’s recommendation of denial. Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) approvedThe FY 2023-2027 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) is an $847.9 million financial plan that includes projects supported by the General Fund ($643.9 million) and by User-Fee funds ($204 million). The proposed CIP reflects substantial investment in transportation infrastructure; community development and redevelopment; schools; public buildings; parks and recreation; mission-critical equipment and apparatus; and waterworks, sanitary sewer, and stormwater systems.

New Taxicab ordinance approvedWorking with the Taxicab Advisory Board, staff proposed changes to the Taxicab ordinance to simplify regulations and provide more freedom to taxicab companies to adapt to changing market conditions, while still ensuring the safety of the taxicab-using public. The new ordinance requires taxicab owners to register and obtain a certificate to operate a taxicab from the city while taxicab drivers are required to apply for and obtain a permit. Taxicabs are subject to annual inspections for mechanical and safety issues, and to certain operating regulations to protect consumers. Major changes from existing regulations include: allowing each taxicab company to establish its own rates of fare; eliminating requirements that taxicabs be of uniform color and lettering; eliminating the limitation on the number of certificates issued; and eliminating the Taxicab Advisory Board. The changes are effective September 1, 2022.

Conveyance of property to the Economic Development AuthorityCity Council approved the transfer of ownership of the four parcels that comprise the parking lot at 232, 236, 238, and 300 23rd Street to the Economic Development Authority (EDA). This will facilitate the continued commercial development of 23rd Street by authorizing the EDA to enter into a shared parking agreement with JEM Development. This shared parking agreement will allow for additional parking for tenants and customers of the city’s 23rd Street “Restaurant Row” district, and accommodate the increasing number of businesses that are planned for this location.

﻿Appropriations for Engineering projectsThe Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Grant Program (CMAQ) awarded $333,046 in surplus funds from completed projects in the Hampton Roads area to the City of Newport News for the Newport News Signal Timing Improvements Project and for the Newport News Transportation Center – Station, Platform, Parking Lot project.Similar to the above appropriation, VDOT awarded $600,000 in surplus Regional Surface Transportation Program (RSTP) funds to the city for the Newport News Transportation Center – Site Grading and Drainage project.An additional $822,510 in surplus CMAQ funds along with $220,000 in surplus Innovation and Technology Transportation Funds (ITTF) were awarded to the city for the Citywide Traffic Signal System Upgrade Project. On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 13. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.