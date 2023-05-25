Conditional Use Permit for wheelchair-accessible dealership

By: City of Newport News

City Council approved a Conditional Use Permit for a car dealership at 6099 Jefferson Avenue. The existing building will be repurposed as a new showroom for Mobility Works, a business that leases and sells wheelchair-accessible vehicles. In addition to the sales and leasing of accessible vehicles, they sell mobility scooters as well as a variety of accessibility equipment for homes and vehicles. The property will be enhanced with proposed landscaping along the northern property line and the Jefferson Avenue frontage. This will be the fourth Mobility Works showroom in Virginia.