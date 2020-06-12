Congratulate and Celebrate

With all of the recent events, we wanted to find a fun way to bring the community together (while keeping our distance) to help honor recent graduates. In addition to the flyover banner happening tomorrow between noon and 2 p.m., we have created three large “Class of 2020” photo props and have placed one in each district of the city. Starting today, we are encouraging all members of the community to visit one of three sites listed below to take a photo and share it on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using hashtag #NNClassof2020 with a special message congratulating all graduates or recognizing a graduate in your family. For graduates of Newport News Public Schools, be sure to also use the hashtag #NNPSGrad.

To a little fun to your photoshoot, consider visiting our website to download and print free pre-designed props to take along with you. The Class of 2020 signs will stay in each location until the end of the month. This is a great time to bring the family together, show your school’s pride, or tell the grad in your life just how proud you are of their achievement. To learn more about the campaign and to download props for your photoshoot, visit www.nnva.gov.