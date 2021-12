Some Churchland High School students are the first in Virginia to receive certificates for completing the Chesapeake Bay Landscaping Program! Congratulations to these students who received their certificates on Monday, December 13th. To read the news story and to learn more, click here:

https://www.pilotonline.com/news/environment/vp-nw-bay-landscaping-program-20211213-v3dq4vvgczc2vhkvdv4lyrgoby-story.html