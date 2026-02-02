Congratulations to Norfolk’s Keyshawn Davis on Title Win
By: Victor Greene
Norfolk native Kesyhawn Davis captured a championship belt last night with a dominant showing in the ring. Davis controlled the fight from start to finish, using elite speed, sharp combinations, and high-level ring IQ to separate himself from his opponent. The win marks a major milestone in his career and further cements Norfolk’s presence on the national boxing stage, as Davis continues his rise as one of the sport’s most promising talents.