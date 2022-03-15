Congratulations to the Spartan Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams!

By: The Office of Alumni Relations & Annual Giving

The Spartan Men’s and Women’s basketball teams are moving on to postseason play.

This past Saturday, the Spartan Men won their second-consecutive MEAC Tournament title and were selected as the No. 16 seed in the NCAA East Region. They will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, for a Thursday, March 17th showdown with defending national champion Baylor, the region’s No. 1 seed. The game will tip off at 2 p.m. EST from Dickies Arena and will be broadcast on TBS. The winner will take on the winner from the No. 8 seed North Carolina and No. 9 seed Marquette on Saturday, March 19th.

The Spartans will make their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and third overall. Last season, the Spartans won a First Four matchup with Appalachian State, 54-53, before falling to overall #1 seeded Gonzaga. In 2012, NSU pulled off arguably one of the biggest upsets in tournament history when they were the #15 seed and knocked off #2 seed Missouri, 86-84, in the first round.

The Norfolk State University Ticket Center has NCAA tournament tickets, which became available for sale at 11 a.m. today. Tickets are $100 for Thursday’s afternoon session in Fort Worth, Texas, which includes the Spartans’ game against No. 1 seed Baylor which tips off at 2 p.m. (1 p.m. local/CST) and the No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette game (4:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. CST).

Tickets are sold in units of two and will be distributed electronically. Those interested in buying should log onto www.nsuspartanstickets.com to secure their tickets beginning at 11 a.m. Monday. A how-to guide will be sent following purchase of the ticket. The deadline to purchase is 5 p.m. EST Wednesday or until tickets are sold out. For more information, call (757) 823-9009.