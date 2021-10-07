Congress Looking for Middle and High School Students to Create Apps

Congress is looking for middle and high school students to create apps for mobile devices or computers with the Congressional App Challenge (CAC). This competition encourages students to learn how to code by creating their own applications and is intended to highlight the value of computer science and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education. The challenge submission deadline is November 1. Prizes include a feature on the House of Representatives website and an invitation to the #HouseofCode Capitol Hill Reception in Washington, D.C. The following are the criteria to participate in the 20 Congressional App Challenge.

Students must be in middle or high school in the 3rd Congressional District of Virginia.All entries must be original in concept, design, and execution.Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four students, as long as two of the team members reside in or are eligible to attend public high school in their congressional district.No prior computer science coursework is necessary.Students should register here.Official guidelines and submission instructions can be accessed by visiting: www.congressionalappchallenge.us

For additional information, call Congressman Bobby Scott’s district office at 757-380-1000.