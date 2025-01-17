Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Partners with The Equity Braintrust

Washington, DC — In recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) and The Equity Braintrust proudly announce the release of the National Mental Health Equity Framework, a transformative blueprint aimed at dismantling systemic inequities in mental health care and promoting equitable access for all. Inspired by Dr. King’s call to address healthcare injustice as “the most shocking and inhumane” form of inequality, this groundbreaking framework tackles critical barriers to receiving mental health care and champions actionable solutions rooted in the political and social determinants of health.

The Equity Braintrust, a coalition of advocates, policymakers, and mental health experts, developed the framework in collaboration with CBCF’s Center for Policy Analysis and Research. The framework underscores the intersectionality of systemic inequities, such as racial bias, fragmented systems, and insufficient resources that disproportionately impact marginalized communities, particularly Black populations.

“Mental health is foundational to overall well-being, yet systemic inequities continue to block access to quality care for far too many communities,” said Dr. Jonathan Cox, Vice President of CBCF’s Center for Policy Analysis and Research. “Our partnership with The Equity Braintrust has been instrumental in releasing this framework, which provides a bold roadmap to ensure equitable access, cultural humility, and patient-centered approaches critical to fostering resilience and improving lives.”

The framework emphasizes key priorities, including:

Access to Quality Care: Addressing disparities in care navigation and transitions in care settings.

Addressing disparities in care navigation and transitions in care settings. Workforce Development: Expanding the mental health workforce through diversification, debt-free education initiatives, and the integration of community health workers and peer support programs.

Expanding the mental health workforce through diversification, debt-free education initiatives, and the integration of community health workers and peer support programs. Decriminalization of Mental Health: Eliminating punitive practices and investing in community-based crisis response systems.

Eliminating punitive practices and investing in community-based crisis response systems. Cultural Humility and Patient Education: Fostering trust through culturally responsive, patient-centered approaches and acknowledging the interconnectedness of physical and mental health.

“Our approach, within this framework, highlights the importance of policy reforms, community-driven solutions, and actionable strategies to transform mental health equity from an ideal into a tangible reality,” said Courtney Billington, Chair of the Equity Braintrust. “Achieving mental health equity requires more than addressing systemic barriers; it calls for a fundamental rethinking of care delivery.”

The National Mental Health Equity Framework also highlights the urgent need to support workforce wellness by addressing burnout, ensuring fair compensation, and fostering supportive workplace policies. By advancing policy solutions, advocacy, inclusive practices, and community-driven interventions, the framework lays a solid foundation for transformative change.

To learn more about the National Mental Health Equity Framework or access the full report, please visit https://www.cbcfinc.org/publications.

