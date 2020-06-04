Congressional Service Academy Information Day

Please see the letter below from Congresswoman Elaine Luria

Dear Friend,

As a U.S. Naval Academy alum myself, I am excited to announce that my office will soon be opening our Service Academy nomination application for the Classes of 2025. On Saturday, June 6, we will cohost a virtual Service Academy Information Day session with Congressman Donald McEachin (VA-04) on Zoom to walk applicants through the nomination and application processes. See below for more details and logistical information. To register for this event, please visit our EventBrite page.

When: Saturday, June 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Zoom Meeting (login information will be provided when you register and receive confirmation.)

During our information session, my service academy coordinator will explain our nomination process. We will also have spokespeople from the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and U.S. Coast Guard Academy to describe the admissions process for their respective academy. At the end of the information session, there will be a Q&A where my staff and the Service Academy spokespersons will be available to answer attendees’ questions.

As a 20-year Navy veteran and U.S. Naval Academy alum, I am looking forward to helping Coastal Virginians with their Service Academy nomination processes. If you know any students from Coastal Virginia who are interested in applying, please forward them this email.

Please know that during this trying time, my team and I stand ready to serve our community. For helpful resources to help you and your family navigate through this public health emergency, please see here. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our offices via the numbers below.



Sincerely,

Congresswoman Elaine Luria