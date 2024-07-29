Congressional Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee Passes Away at 74﻿

Born in Queens, New York on January 12, 1950, Sheila Jackson Lee was an American lawyer and politician who was the U.S. representative for Texas’s 18th congressional district.



Jackson Lee attended New York University on a scholarship for Black students and later transferred to Yale University to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in political science in 1972. Finally, she completed her Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1975.



Jackson Lee moved to Houston in 1987 and was appointed as a municipal judge by Kathy Whitmire. In 1989, Jackson Lee was elected to the Houston City Council. She served in the office until 1994 when she began a campaign for Congress.



During her congressional tenure, Jackson Lee implemented many progressive policies including the Essential Transportation Worker Identification Credential Assessment Act in 2013 and the Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act in 2021. Jackson Lee passed away on July 19, 2024, from a long battle of pancreatic cancer, and was still working as Texas’s 18th district U.S. representative.



Her funeral was held on Monday, July 29th at Houston City Hall in Texas and open to the public to pay their respects.



Vice President Kamala Harris’ statement on Sheila Jackson Lee’s passing:



Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was a tenacious advocate for justice and a tireless fighter for the people of Houston and the people of America.

Her career in public service spanned well over three decades. As a judge in Houston, a member of the Houston City Council, and a member of the United States Congress, Sheila Jackson Lee’s work improved the lives of millions of Americans.

In the United States House of Representatives, Sheila Jackson Lee distinguished herself as a dedicated advocate for her community, an effective legislator, and a fiercely loyal colleague and friend. To work alongside the Congresswoman was to marvel at her mastery of the legislative process.

Sheila Jackson Lee was, first and foremost, a leader dedicated to serving the people of her beloved city. She secured critical funding for much-needed infrastructure upgrades, coordinated disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and helped to stand up testing and vaccination sites during the COVID-19 pandemic. No task was too small so long as it was the right thing to do.

Congresswoman Jackson Lee was also a national leader. As a champion for women’s rights, she played a vital role in reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act, landmark legislation that improved the lives of millions of women and girls across the country. She also authored the law that made Juneteenth a national holiday, a law I was proud to co-sponsor as a United States Senator. She saw what could be—a nation that is more equal, more fair, and more free—and she dedicated her life to realizing that vision.

Sheila Jackson Lee was a dear friend for many years, and a fellow member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, I had the opportunity to work closely with her on many issues and to observe her leadership firsthand. She was relentless—one of our nation’s fiercest, smartest, and most strategic leaders in the way she thought about how to make progress happen. There was never a trite or trivial conversation with the Congresswoman. She was always fighting for the people of Houston and the people of America.

When I called Congresswoman Jackson Lee earlier this week, I conveyed my deep gratitude on behalf of our nation for her lifetime of leadership.

Doug and I send our prayers to her husband, Dr. Elwyn Lee, her children, Jason Lee and Erica Lee Carter, and her beloved grandchildren, Ellison Bennett Carter and Roy Lee Carter, III.



President Joe Biden’s Statement on Sheila Jackson Lee’s Passing



Sheila Jackson Lee was a great American.



I had the honor of working with her during her nearly 30 years in Congress. No matter the issue – from delivering racial justice to building an economy for working people – she was unrelenting in her leadership.



Always fearless, she spoke truth to power and represented the power of the people of her district in Houston with dignity and grace.



Those character traits established her as a towering figure in our politics. We saw it through her efforts to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, make Juneteenth a federal holiday, reintroduce the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and so much more.



Her character revealed itself time and again, including in her battle against cancer. Her brilliant spirit was unbreakable.



Sheila Jackson Lee is part of a long line of patriots who delivered the promise of America to all Americans.



Jill and I send our love and condolences to her family, her constituents, and beloved colleagues of the Congressional Black Caucus.



May God bless our friend, Sheila Jackson Lee.

