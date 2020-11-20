Congresswoman Luria Votes to Invest in Apprenticeship Programs and Workforce Training
WASHINGTON, D.C. –-This week, Congresswoman Luria voted for the National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 (H.R. 8294), which would create nearly one million new Registered Apprenticeships, youth apprenticeship, and pre-apprenticeship positions over the next five years.
The National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 authorizes $3.5 billion to expand
apprenticeship opportunities and access. Registered Apprenticeship
Programs (RAPs) teach workers in-demand skills and help them achieve
fulfilling employment opportunities. According to the Department of Labor,
94 percent of people who complete a Registered Apprenticeship are employed after completion and earn an averaging starting salary of $70,000. This bill would yield $10.6 billion in net benefits to taxpayers by increasing worker productivity and decreasing spending on public assistance and unemployment insurance.
“ The National Apprenticeship Act will provide an avenue for those
looking to enter a trade to receive fair pay and benefits, learn through a
qualified and certified apprenticeship, and provide for their families in
a long-term career,” said Dennis Floyd of IBEW Local 80 in Hampton
Roads. “ In supporting this legislation, Congresswoman Luria is
creating pathways to careers instead of short-term jobs and ensuring that
our country invests in working families again.”
Congresswoman Elaine Luria is a strong supporter of career and technical
education, including apprenticeships. Earlier this year, she signed a
letter advocating for GI Bill benefit coverage for RAPs and for the
Department of Labor to fund these programs for our veterans. In a federal
spending package, Congresswoman Luria also secured $1.3 billion for career and technical education initiatives.
The Congresswoman has also been active in meeting with faculty and
students at local career training schools to learn about their needs. Last
week, she visited Centura College’s wind turbine technician program, Tidewater Tech’s welding program, and the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy to gain perspectives on workforce training initiatives.
Congresswoman Elaine Luria represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee, where she is the Vice-Chair of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, where she serves as Chair of the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee.