Congresswoman Luria Votes to Invest in Apprenticeship Programs and Workforce Training

WASHINGTON, D.C. –-This week, Congresswoman Luria voted for the National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 (H.R. 8294), which would create nearly one million new Registered Apprenticeships, youth apprenticeship, and pre-apprenticeship positions over the next five years.

The National Apprenticeship Act of 2020 authorizes $3.5 billion to expand

apprenticeship opportunities and access. Registered Apprenticeship

Programs (RAPs) teach workers in-demand skills and help them achieve

fulfilling employment opportunities. According to the Department of Labor,

94 percent of people who complete a Registered Apprenticeship are employed after completion and earn an averaging starting salary of $70,000. This bill would yield $10.6 billion in net benefits to taxpayers by increasing worker productivity and decreasing spending on public assistance and unemployment insurance.

“ The National Apprenticeship Act will provide an avenue for those

looking to enter a trade to receive fair pay and benefits, learn through a

qualified and certified apprenticeship, and provide for their families in

a long-term career,” said Dennis Floyd of IBEW Local 80 in Hampton

Roads. “ In supporting this legislation, Congresswoman Luria is

creating pathways to careers instead of short-term jobs and ensuring that

our country invests in working families again.”

Congresswoman Elaine Luria is a strong supporter of career and technical

education, including apprenticeships. Earlier this year, she signed a

letter advocating for GI Bill benefit coverage for RAPs and for the

Department of Labor to fund these programs for our veterans. In a federal

spending package, Congresswoman Luria also secured $1.3 billion for career and technical education initiatives.

The Congresswoman has also been active in meeting with faculty and

students at local career training schools to learn about their needs. Last

week, she visited Centura College’s wind turbine technician program, Tidewater Tech’s welding program, and the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy to gain perspectives on workforce training initiatives.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria represents Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee, where she is the Vice-Chair of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, and the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, where she serves as Chair of the Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs Subcommittee.