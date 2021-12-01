Connect with Employers During the One City Celebrations North District Job Fair!

It is the 20th anniversary of Newport News City Councilwoman Sharon P. Scott’s One City Celebrations Job Fair and it’s bigger and better than ever. Councilwoman Scott has partnered with Virginia Career Works, Hampton Roads Workforce Council and the Virginia Employment Commission to connect job seekers with regional employers. All are invited to the event on Thursday, December 16 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center (15198 Warwick Boulevard). Over 65 employers are registered to participate in this year’s event, including the City of Newport News, Amazon, Hampton University, the Army & Air Force Exchange, and many more. Bring your resume and come ready to impress the diverse roster of employers! Employers are still invited to register for the event. Contact Lisa Taylor at 757-766-4915 or ltaylor@theworkforcecouncil.org for more information. The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the One City Celebrations Food Drive. Bring your donations to the Job Fair or drop them off during the One City Celebrations Food Drive on Saturday, December 18 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center. On Monday, December 20, deserving families in Newport News will receive food during the Food Distribution from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Denbigh Community Center. The event also includes free haircuts by Tomorrow’s Image and free children’s books from Books on Bikes. Pre-selected elementary students will receive free bicycles during the event.