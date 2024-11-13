Consider Serving on City Board, Commission, Committee
The City of Newport News has hundreds of citizens who serve on more than 30 boards, commissions, and committees (BCC). These bodies provide a wide variety of valuable technical, advisory, administrative, and judicial services to the city and our residents.
Whether you are interested in zoning, libraries, criminal justice, architecture, human rights, the arts, or even towing, there is a board, commission, or committee for you!
The next BCC appointment date for interested residents is Dec. 10 for the following:
- Charter Review Committee
- Collective Bargaining Advisory Board
- Commemoration Advisory Commission
- Human Services Advisory Board
- Industrial Development Authority
- Newport News Arts Commission
- Newport News Planning Commission
- Newport News Occasions, Inc.
- Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- Virginia Peninsula Community College
- Newport News Public Library Board of Trustees
Discover all the ways you can have a voice and a seat at the table, and apply to be a city board, commission, or committee member today!