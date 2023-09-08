Construction begins on new modern Wythe Fire Station

By: City of Hampton

A ceremonial groundbreaking today kicked off construction on a new fire station for the Wythe area. The existing 80-year-old station doesn’t accommodate modern fire equipment, which is larger and heavier than it was then.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Vice Mayor Jimmy Gray. “When I was Fire Chief from 2004 to 2010, we were talking about it. When I was an assistant city manager, we were talking about it. We’re not talking about it anymore. We’re sticking shovels in the dirt” and beginning to build.

The new station’s location on Pembroke Avenue near War Memorial Stadium is also more central, emphasized City Manager Mary Bunting. The current station on Kecoughtan Avenue has a current circle of coverage “that is largely in the water.” This station will serve a larger area, she said, “while maintaining excellent response times.”

Fire Chief Jason Monk noted that the new station would serve both professional and volunteer firefighters. He paid tribute to the first community members who helped start the first fire station in Wythe 113 years ago.

The new fire station will accommodate modern apparatus, said Monk. It also has a special mezzanine for the members to train and includes a specialized gym so fire and rescue staff can maintain their fitness. It also will serve as a hub for community outreach and fire safety education.