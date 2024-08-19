Construction Contractors, Suppliers Needed

Reserve Your Spot at Oct. 25 Trades Showcase

Calling all construction contractors and suppliers! Join us Friday, Oct. 25, at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center (570 McLawhorne Drive) for the City of Newport News Construction Trade Show. This event is dedicated to connecting small businesses and suppliers in the construction industry with resources and contracting opportunities in Newport News and beyond.

At this FREE event, firms of all sizes will be able to showcase their services, meet buyers from multiple agencies, network with industry leaders, and gain potential partners.

If you are involved in design, planning, construction, infrastructure, or are a service supplier, this showcase is for you! Reserve your table today! (The number of tables is limited and vendors must be present from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.)

For more information about this or other events planned for the City of Newport News Minority Enterprise Development Week, please contact Pam Croom, SWaM Business Services Coordinator, at croompb@nnva.gov.