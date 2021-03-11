CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU RESCINDS ABUSIVENESS POLICY STATEMENT TO BETTER PROTECT CONSUMERS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced it is rescinding its January 24, 2020 policy statement, “Statement of Policy Regarding Prohibition on Abusive Acts or Practices.” Going forward, the CFPB intends to exercise its supervisory and enforcement authority consistent with the full scope of its statutory authority under the Dodd-Frank Act as established by Congress. The CFPB has made these changes to better protect consumers and the marketplace from abusive acts or practices, and to enforce the law as Congress wrote it.

Congress defined abusive acts or practices in section 1031(d) of the Dodd-Frank Act. Paraphrasing Congress, that standard prohibits companies from:



Materially interfering with someone’s ability to understand a product or service;

Taking unreasonable advantage of someone’s lack of understanding;

Taking unreasonable advantage of someone who cannot protect themselves; and

Taking unreasonable advantage of someone who reasonably relies on a company to act in their interests.

The 2020 Policy Statement was inconsistent with the Bureau’s duty to enforce Congress’s standard and rescinding it will better serve the CFPB’s objective to protect consumers from abusive practices.

For example, the 2020 Policy Statement stated that the CFPB would decline to seek civil money penalties and disgorgement for certain abusive acts or practices. The CFPB deters abusive practices and compensates certain harmed consumers using penalties, so the Policy Statement undermined deterrence and was contrary to the CFPB’s mission of protecting consumers.

Going forward, the CFPB intends to consider good faith, company size, and all other factors it typically considers as it uses its prosecutorial discretion. But a policy of declining to enforce the full scope of Congress’s definition of an abusive practice harms both the consumers who were taken advantage of and the honest companies that have to compete against those that violate the law.

