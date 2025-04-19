Coppin State vs. Norfolk State Softball Showdown to Air Live on ESPNU April 19

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State will host Coppin State in a MEAC softball showdown on Saturday, April 19, with first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPNU from the NSU Softball Field in Norfolk, Virginia.

The softball game, which features two teams vying for postseason position, is a part of the conference’s 2024-25 ESPN televised schedule.

Norfolk State, under first year head coach Angie Nicholson, is still in the hunt for the regular season title sitting at 11-4 in the conference standings with series against Coppin State and Howard remaining on their dance card.

After making a run to the conference championship game a season ago, Coppin State is competing for their place in the six-team double-elimination 2025 MEAC Softball Championship which begins May 7.