Coronavirus Information for Small Businesses

Economic Injury Loan Disaster Webinars

Webinar: Applying for SBA Disaster Loans – Economic Injury Disaster …Wednesday, April 1, 2020 – 9:00am EDTSBA ParticipatingRegistration Required

Assistance With ApplyingContact your local Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for assistance with applying for the Economic Injury Loan Disaster(EILD).

Disaster Office Hours of Operation1‐800‐659‐2955-Disaster Assistance (EILD)

Monday-Friday8:00 am-8:00 pmWeekendsSaturday & Sunday9:00 am-5:00 pm

SBA Virginia Richmond District Office 804-771-2400Email: richmond.va@sba.gov

WeekendsSaturday and Sunday8:00 am-5:00 pm804-986-8901

Free Counseling Assistance

Free assistance with reconstructing financial records, preparing financial statements and submitting the loan application is available from SBA’s partners: Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) and SCORE.Request a virtual appointment at vasbdc or score.org

