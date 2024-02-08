Correction: CIAA Announces 2024 Preseason Softball All-Conference Team and Predicted Order of Finish

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces the 2024 All-CIAA preseason softball team, as voted on by the CIAA Softball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the head coaches.

7 of the 11 players on the 2024 preseason team were on the 2023 All-CIAA team, all seven first-team honorees.

Winton Salem-State and Bowie State lead the preseason team with three selections each, followed by Elizabeth City State and Claflin with two each.

Claflin was picked to win the Southern Division title and Virgina State was selected to win the Northern Division crown. The Panthers, although having fallen to Bowie State in the 2023 CIAA Softball Championship, were also voted by league coaches to finish atop the CIAA standings.

2024 All-CIAA Preseason Softball Team

Pitcher Lindsey George, Bowie State

Catcher Taisha Bratton, Winston-Salem State

First Base Tia Brown, Lincoln (Pa.)

Second Base Aniyah Jackson, Winston-Salem State

Third Base Sierra Crocker, Winston-Salem State

Shortstop Sikia Kornegay, Elizabeth City State

Outfield Jayla Hill, Bowie State

Outfield Aniya Jones, Claflin

Outfield Karma Fields, Elizabeth City Stat

Designated Player Akirra Pullen, Bowie State

Utility Player Jaelyn Jackson, Claflin



2024 CIAA Softball Predicted Order of Finish



1. Claflin

2. Virginia State

3. Fayetteville State

4. Elizabeth City State

5. Bowie State

6. Winston-Salem State

7. Virginia Union

8. Johnson C. Smith

9. Lincoln (PA)

10. Bluefield State

11. Shaw

12. Livingstone

13. St. Augustine’s

Northern Division

Virginia State Elizabeth City State Bowie State Virginia Union Lincoln (PA) Bluefield State

Southern Division