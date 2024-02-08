Featured Sports 

Correction: CIAA Announces 2024 Preseason Softball All-Conference Team and Predicted Order of Finish

HRMessenger Staff , ,

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) announces the 2024 All-CIAA preseason softball team, as voted on by the CIAA Softball Coaches Association and Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the head coaches.
7 of the 11 players on the 2024 preseason team were on the 2023 All-CIAA team, all seven first-team honorees.

Winton Salem-State and Bowie State lead the preseason team with three selections each, followed by Elizabeth City State and Claflin with two each. 

Claflin was picked to win the Southern Division title and Virgina State was selected to win the Northern Division crown. The Panthers, although having fallen to Bowie State in the 2023 CIAA Softball Championship, were also voted by league coaches to finish atop the CIAA standings. 

For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook, follow us on TwitterInstagram, and on Twitch.
2024 All-CIAA Preseason Softball Team

Pitcher                                   Lindsey George, Bowie State
Catcher                                 Taisha Bratton, Winston-Salem State
First Base                              Tia Brown, Lincoln (Pa.)
Second Base                       Aniyah Jackson, Winston-Salem State
Third Base                             Sierra Crocker, Winston-Salem State
Shortstop                              Sikia Kornegay, Elizabeth City State
Outfield                                  Jayla Hill, Bowie State
Outfield                                  Aniya Jones, Claflin
Outfield                                  Karma Fields, Elizabeth City Stat
Designated Player             Akirra Pullen, Bowie State
Utility Player                         Jaelyn Jackson, Claflin

2024 CIAA Softball Predicted Order of Finish

1. Claflin
2. Virginia State
3. Fayetteville State
4. Elizabeth City State
5. Bowie State
6. Winston-Salem State
7. Virginia Union
8. Johnson C. Smith
9. Lincoln (PA)
10. Bluefield State
11. Shaw
12. Livingstone
13. St. Augustine’s 

Northern Division

  1. Virginia State
  2. Elizabeth City State
  3. Bowie State
  4. Virginia Union
  5. Lincoln (PA)
  6. Bluefield State

Southern Division

  1. Claflin
  2. Fayetteville State
  3. Winston-Salem State
  4. Johnson C. Smith
  5. Shaw
  6. Livingstone
  7. St. Augustine’s 

Subscribe to our Newsletter