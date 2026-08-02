The meeting will start 6 p.m. at Williams Farm Recreation Center.

Councilmember Joash Schulman will host a District 9 community meeting from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at the Williams Farm Recreation Center. Topics include updating residents on the FY 2026-27 budget, tax relief, the Ages & Stages initiative and a general Q&A session with the council member.

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Please direct requests for communication assistance, an accommodation, auxiliary aid, or modification to policy in order to participate in a City program, service or activity to the ADA Coordinator, 757-385-8444, as soon as possible before the program, service or activity is scheduled to begin, but in all instances no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event. You can also email requests to ADAcoordinator@vbgov.com, or contact the City Manager’s Office at 757-385-4242.

Explore your transportation options before you go. Hampton Roads Transit, in partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, offers 20 bus routes to service Virginia Beach residents.