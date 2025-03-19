Councilmembers Henley and Jackson-Green Hosting March District Meetings

Councilmember Jackson-Green will host his first community meeting for District 7. Councilmember Henley will hold her monthly District 2 meeting.

Councilmembers Barbara Henley and Cash Jackson-Green invite the public to attend their community meetings next week.

Councilmember Jackson-Green will host his first District 7 community meeting to update residents on current city projects and issues that impact the district on Wednesday, March 26. Topics of discussion include Level Green and Parks After Dark with a splash pad update, Community Liaison Program, the Joe Smith Basketball Academy, D7-related crime stats and WIC and available healthcare services. It will take place from 6-8 p.m. at College Park Elementary School.

On Thursday, March 27, join Councilmember Henley at her monthly District 2 community meeting from 5:15-7 p.m. in Building 19 at the Municipal Center. Held the fourth Thursday of each month, the meetings are held to update residents on current City projects and issues. Residents will have an opportunity to meet and build relationships with other members of the district, engage and participate in the conversation and have their questions addressed.​

All meetings are free and open to the public.

Stay informed about what is happening in your community. Sign up for updates on Virginia Beach City Council community meetings at VirginiaBeach.gov/CommunityMeetings.