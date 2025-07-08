Councilmembers Henley and Schulman Hosting Community Meetings in July

Councilmember Schulman will host a meeting regarding the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp on July 16 and Councilmember Henley’s monthly meeting is July 24.

Councilmembers Barbara Henley and Joash Schulman invite the public to attend their upcoming community meetings.

Councilmember Schulman will host a community meeting to discuss public safety and traffic concerns at the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp. Staff from Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation and the Virginia Beach Police Department will give a presentation about community concerns at the facility, measures taken to date and discuss ideas for future actions. It will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. in the auditorium of Shelton Park Elementary School.

On Thursday, June 26, join Councilmember Henley at her monthly District 2 community meeting from 5:15-7 p.m. in Building 19 at the Municipal Center. Held the fourth Thursday of each month, the meetings are held to update residents on current City projects and issues. Residents will have an opportunity to meet and build relationships with other members of the district, engage and participate in the conversation and have their questions addressed.​

All meetings are free and open to the public.