COUNCILWOMAN TINA VICK APPOINTED TO CHAIR VIRGINIA FIRST CITIES

Councilwoman Tina Vick, a respected leader on the Newport News City Council, has been named the new Chair of Virginia First Cities (VFC), a coalition representing Virginia’s largest cities. Vick’s appointment underscores her ongoing dedication to improving the lives of urban residents and advocating for policies that strengthen Virginia’s cities.

VFC is a statewide organization that works to address the unique challenges faced by urban areas, including economic development, affordable housing, transportation, education, and public safety. As chair, Vick will lead the coalition in its mission to elevate the voices of Virginia’s cities and ensure they are adequately represented in the state legislature.

Vick, who has served on the Newport News City Council for over 16 years, has earned a reputation as a strong advocate for economic development, neighborhood revitalization, and community engagement. She has worked tirelessly to address the pressing needs of urban areas, and her leadership will be key in guiding VFC toward achieving its goals.

Currently, she also chairs the Community Development Block Grant Committee and is the Vice Chair of the Public Safety Committee. Additionally, she serves as a liaison on several of the city’s boards and commissions including the Architectural Review, Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, Newport News Redevelopment Authority, and the North End/Huntington Heights Architectural Review.

Virginia First Cities represents cities across Virginia and serves as a powerful voice for urban issues at the state level. Vick’s appointment as chair marks a new chapter for the organization as it continues to champion the priorities of Virginia’s cities.

For more information, please contact at virginiafirstcities.com or (804) 307-8183.